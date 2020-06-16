UrduPoint.com
Russia, Iran To Coordinate Approach To Afghanistan Settlement - Lavrov

Russia will continue cooperation with Iran on settling the conflict in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russia will continue cooperation with Iran on settling the conflict in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"Together with our Iranian friends, we will continue to coordinate the approach to an Afghan settlement in order to launch the national reconciliation process as soon as possible and to restore a peaceful and self-reliant Afghanistan free from terrorism, drug trafficking and other threats," Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iran neighbors Afghanistan to the west and has a vested interest in the settlement as Afghanistan is the main source of drug trafficking and refugees in Iran.

A peace plan signed between the United States and the Taliban movement in February has done little to stop bloodshed in the war-torn country, as sustained Taliban attacks have left hundreds of civilians and armed forces personnel dead since the agreement was signed.

Russia has held several rounds of intra-Afghan peace talks in 2019, but the parties failed to reach any lasting agreements.

