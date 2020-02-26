Russia, Iran to Hold Consultations on Nuclear Cooperation in Spring - Ryabkov

Moscow and Tehran will hold consultations on nuclear cooperation in the spring, and the future of the project of Iran's Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant re-purposing will be on the agenda, among other topics, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday

After Iran has started enriching uranium in Fordow, as part of reducing it obligations under the nuclear deal, Rosatom's subsidiary TVEL has suspended its work on modifying two cascades of gas centrifuges in Fordow to produce stable isotopes for medical purposes, since it is technically impossible to produce stable isotopes in the same facility.

"We are conducting consultations on various aspects of our nuclear cooperation. Rosatom and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran are coordinating their schedules directly. We are not dragging this on, while it is clear that the situation has not improved, compared to the moment when the project was suspended. But we will hold consultations," Ryabkov said.

"Yes," he added, when asked, whether the consultations could be held in the spring.