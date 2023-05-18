UrduPoint.com

Russia, Iran To Jointly Build 20 Cargo Ships As Bilateral Trade Grows - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Russia and Iran have agreed to jointly build 20 cargo vessels as trade between the two continues to grow, Iranian media reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Russia and Iran have agreed to jointly build 20 cargo vessels as trade between the two continues to grow, Iranian media reported Thursday.

The two agreed to set up a joint venture that will be in charge of shipbuilding and procurement operations, ISNA news agency reported. The pact was signed in the presence of a Russian presidential envoy.

The announcement comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, discussed ways of bolstering trade and economic cooperation between their two countries.

The joint venture will operate on a maritime route that connects St. Petersburg in western Russia to the port of Mumbai on India's west coast. The 4,500-mile-long route will run through Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

