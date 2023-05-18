Russia, Iran to Jointly Build 20 Cargo Ships as Bilateral Trade Grows - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia and Iran have agreed to jointly build 20 cargo vessels as trade between the two continues to grow, Iranian media reported Thursday

The two agreed to set up a joint venture that will be in charge of shipbuilding and procurement operations, ISNA news agency reported. The pact was signed in the presence of a Russian presidential envoy.

The announcement comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, discussed ways of bolstering trade and economic cooperation between their two countries.

The joint venture will operate on a maritime route that connects St. Petersburg in western Russia to the port of Mumbai on India's west coast. The 4,500-mile-long route will run through Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.