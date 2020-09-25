Russia, Iran to Sign Deal on Joint Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Soon - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russia and Iran are holding expert consultations on joint production of the COVID-19 vaccine and preparing to sign relevant documents soon, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Friday.

"As long as the vaccine goes, negotiations are ongoing. I had talks with Kirill Dmitriev, the director of the Russian direct investment fund, he responded positively. Three rounds of expert consultations regarding the vaccine took place. These talks will lead to a result. Our foreign ministers also had a constructive discussion in this regard.

We announced that we will cooperate in several areas, including joint production with Russia. Iran's potential and capacities for vaccine production are high. We can have important cooperation with Russia in this regard," Jalali said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency.

"Our consultations continue. A range of documents are to be signed between our two countries. God permits, it will lead to a result, we would be able to use our common opportunities to relieve our people from coronavirus and help other countries too," the diplomat said.