UrduPoint.com

Russia-Iran Trade Increased By 36.4% To $3.3 Bln In 8 Months - Deputy Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Russia-Iran Trade Increased by 36.4% to $3.3 Bln in 8 Months - Deputy Prime Minister

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The trade turnover between Russia and Iran increased by 36.4% to $3.3 billion in eight months, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"According to the results of eight months of this year, the trade turnover (between Russia and Iran) increased by 36.

4% and amounted to $ 3.3 billion," Novak said during a meeting of the Russia-Iran intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

Russian deputy prime minister said that he believes the trade turnover will soon amount to $4 billion, as it is growing at a record pace

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Russia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

1 hour ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.