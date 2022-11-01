Russia-Iran Trade Increased by 36.4% to $3.3 Bln in 8 Months - Deputy Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The trade turnover between Russia and Iran increased by 36.4% to $3.3 billion in eight months, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"According to the results of eight months of this year, the trade turnover (between Russia and Iran) increased by 36.

4% and amounted to $ 3.3 billion," Novak said during a meeting of the Russia-Iran intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

Russian deputy prime minister said that he believes the trade turnover will soon amount to $4 billion, as it is growing at a record pace.