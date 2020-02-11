Russia-Iran Trade Rising Despite Challenging External Conditions - Russian Deputy Minister

Trade between Russia and Iran is growing despite difficult conditions related to Middle East tensions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Trade between Russia and Iran is growing despite difficult conditions related to middle East tensions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Tuesday.

"Despite the difficult external conditions that Mr. Ambassador [of Iran to Moscow Kazem Jalali] spoke about today, Russian-Iranian trade is growing, not because of these external conditions, but in spite of them, as they say. Last year, it increased to $2 billion," Morgulov said at a reception in the Iranian Embassy in Moscow marking the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Morgulov stated that Moscow and Tehran had similar viewpoints on the main regional and global issues, adding that over the past decades, their bilateral relations had become more diverse and complex.

According to the official, the foreign ministers of the two countries are in constant contact regarding important international issues, including the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Syrian settlement and developments in the Persian Gulf.