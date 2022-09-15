Russia-Iran Trade Up 81% Y/Y in 2021, Another 30% Y/Y in 5M 2022 - Putin

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Trade between Russia and Iran grew by 81% year-on-year in 2021 and another 30% in the first five months of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

"Commodity trade increased by 81% last year, and another 30% in the first five months of this year," Putin said.

He also noted that the intergovernmental commission was actively working.