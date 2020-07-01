Russia, Iran, Turkey Agree to Boost Coordination on Situation in Syria - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani agreed during their online conference on Wednesday to boost coordination on the current situation in Syria, a joint statement of the leaders said.

"[The presidents] discussed the current situation on the ground in Syria, reviewed the developments following their last meeting in Ankara on 16 September 2019 and reiterated their determination to enhance the trilateral coordination in light of their agreements," the statement reads.

The presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran have also reiterated their commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of the Arab Republic.

Beyond the Syrian issue, Putin, Erdogan and Rouhani pledged to strengthen trilateral coordination in several other areas, including economy, the joint statement said.