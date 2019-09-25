UrduPoint.com
Russia, Iran, Turkey Agree To Facilitate First Meeting Of Syria Constitutional Committee

Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey have agreed to help convene the first session of the Constitutional Committee on Syria in Geneva, a joint statement released on the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry says.

According to the release, the foreign ministers held a trilateral meeting at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and "expressed their determination to support the work of the Constitutional Committee through continuous interaction with the Syrian parties and the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Syria."

The statement stressed and Russia, Iran and Turkey reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

The ministers "agreed to help convene the first session of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva" and "emphasized that this crucial step will pave the way for a viable and lasting Syrian-led, Syrian-owned and UN-facilitated political process in line with the decisions of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi and the UN Security Council resolution 2254."

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the Syrian Constitutional Committee had finally been created in full and said its first meeting would be convened in the coming weeks.

