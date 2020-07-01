UrduPoint.com
Russia, Iran, Turkey Call For Boosting Aid To All Syrians Without Discrimination

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Russia, Iran, Turkey Call for Boosting Aid to All Syrians Without Discrimination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Russia, Iran and Turkey urge the international community to increase humanitarian assistance for all Syrians and avoid discrimination against any group, the three presidents said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"The Presidents ... Expressed grave concern at the humanitarian situation in Syria and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, recognizing that the pandemic presents a profound challenge to Syria`s health system, socio-economic and humanitarian situations. Rejected all unilateral sanctions which are in contravention of international law, international humanitarian law and the UN Charter, particularly in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic," the joint statement, issued after the trilateral summit, said.

"Emphasized, in this regard, the critical need to ensure rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Syria in order to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people, and, called upon the international community, particularly the UN and its humanitarian agencies, to increase their assistance to all Syrians without discrimination, politicization and preconditions," the document added.

