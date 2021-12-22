Russia, Iran, Turkey Oppose Illegal Seizure of Oil Revenues Belonging to Syria

Russia, Iran and Turkey announced on Wednesday that they are ready to stand against all separatist agendas and voiced their opposition to the illegal seizure of oil revenues, according to the joint statement of the trio which concluded the 17th meeting on Syria in the Astana Format that took place in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Russia, Iran and Turkey announced on Wednesday that they are ready to stand against all separatist agendas and voiced their opposition to the illegal seizure of oil revenues, according to the joint statement of the trio which concluded the 17th meeting on Syria in the Astana Format that took place in Nur-Sultan.

"(The sides) reiterated their opposition to the illegal seizure and transfer of oil revenues that should belong to Syria," the statement said.

The sides rejected all attempts to create new realities on the ground, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives under the pretext of combating terrorism.

"Reaffirmed their determination to stand against separatist agendas in the east of the Euphrates aimed at undermining the unity of Syria as well as threatening the national security of neighboring countries. Expressed grave concern, in this regard, with increasing hostilities and all forms of oppression by the separatist groups against civilians in east of Euphrates," it added.