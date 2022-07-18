Russia, Iran, Turkey Plan to Adopt Joint Statement After Tehran Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey plan to adopt a joint statement following the Tehran meeting, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday, adding that the relevant draft is already prepared.

"Following the results of the Astana format summit in Tehran, it is intended to adopt a joint statement. The draft has been prepared, almost already approved. Its adoption will be announced immediately after the meeting of the three presidents," Ushakov told reporters.