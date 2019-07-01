Russia-Iran-Turkey Summit May Take Place in Early July - Erdogan

(@imziishan)

The meeting between the leaders of Turkey, Iran and Russia may take place early July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said

The Turkish leader spoke on June 28, but his full comments were released on Monday. Erdogan noted that he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump the situation in Syria during the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka.

"We have discussed holding a three-way Turkey-Russia-Iran summit. This will be held very soon, early July," he said, as cited by the Hurriyet Daily news newspaper.

The talks will be followed by a four-party summit between Turkey, France, Germany and Russia, according to the Turkish leader.

He added that one of the issues Ankara faced was an influx of about 300,000 Syrians toward the Turkish border.

"One of the issues we are overwhelmingly talking on is signs of an influx of 300,000 people towards our border. We wish that this influx stops. Around 330,000 Syrians have returned home. At a moment when we hope that this number would increase, a new influx from Idlib [a province in Syria] would nullify our efforts," he said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran - the Astana trio - are the guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria which has been ravaged by an eight-year-long conflict. The Astana talks have been an important part of international efforts, paving a way to settle the conflict in Syria. The trio first met to discuss the Syrian peace process in January 2017. In May 2017, the nations signed a landmark memorandum on the creation of de-escalation zones in Syria which largely contributed to the settlement of the crisis.