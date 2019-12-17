Russia, Iran, Turkey to Hold Parliamentary Talks in Ankara in Early 2020- Russian Lawmaker

(@imziishan)

Russia, Iran and Turkey will hold parliamentary consultations in Ankara early next year, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia, Iran and Turkey will hold parliamentary consultations in Ankara early next year, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Tuesday.

"We have an agreement with Turkey and Iran to hold regular trilateral joint meetings of foreign affairs committees. The first such meeting took place in the end of the spring session in Moscow. The second meeting is scheduled to take place early next year in Turkey's Ankara. We, for our part, have already agreed to the dates, but we are still waiting for the confirmation by our Iranian partners," Kosachev told a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's press center.

According to the lawmaker, Tehran has confirmed that it will host the third meeting in the second half of 2020.

"And then it will be Russia's turn again. So we are having a mechanism of regular biannual joint meetings of foreign affairs committees of the three parliaments," Kosachev added.

The three countries have, in part, worked together to help resolve the conflict in Syria. They serve as guarantors of Syrian ceasefire.