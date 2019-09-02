UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Iran Want Gulf States To Agree On Acceptable Ways To Stabilize Situation - Lavrov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:43 PM

Russia, Iran Want Gulf States to Agree on Acceptable Ways to Stabilize Situation - Lavrov

Both Russia and Iran are interested in seeing Persian Gulf countries agree on mutually acceptable ways to stabilize the regional situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Both Russia and Iran are interested in seeing Persian Gulf countries agree on mutually acceptable ways to stabilize the regional situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

The minister noted after talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, that they had agreed to continue contacts on regional security.

"Both we and the Islamic Republic of Iran are interested in seeing all the sides, all the countries, all the coastal nations of the Persian Gulf and their international partners, agree on mutually acceptable ways to ensure security in this region, which is the world's top-important region. There are both Iranian and Russian initiatives on the matter, they are open and clear, and we will promote initiatives that take into consideration the interests of all the involved parties," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia All

Recent Stories

Iran Welcomes Russia's Concept for Persian Gulf Se ..

1 minute ago

Installation of walk-through gates, CCTV cameras a ..

1 minute ago

International Criminal Court prosecutor ordered to ..

1 minute ago

2 drug peddlers arrested, 1kg charas seized in Kar ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punja ..

6 minutes ago

Deputy Mayor directs uninterrupted water supply du ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.