Russia, Iran Want Gulf States to Agree on Acceptable Ways to Stabilize Situation - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Both Russia and Iran are interested in seeing Persian Gulf countries agree on mutually acceptable ways to stabilize the regional situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

The minister noted after talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, that they had agreed to continue contacts on regional security.

"Both we and the Islamic Republic of Iran are interested in seeing all the sides, all the countries, all the coastal nations of the Persian Gulf and their international partners, agree on mutually acceptable ways to ensure security in this region, which is the world's top-important region. There are both Iranian and Russian initiatives on the matter, they are open and clear, and we will promote initiatives that take into consideration the interests of all the involved parties," Lavrov said at a press conference.