Russia, Iraq Discuss Resuming Cooperation on Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy - Rosatom

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia and Iraq have discussed the prospects of resuming cooperation on peaceful use of nuclear energy, nuclear energy corporation Rosatom said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russia and Iraq have discussed the prospects of resuming cooperation on peaceful use of nuclear energy, nuclear energy corporation Rosatom said on Friday.

"On September 4, 2019, Rosatom's deputy director general for international activities, Nikolay Spassky, received Iraqi Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Russia H.

M. [Haidar Mansour] Hadi at the latter's request. They have discussed the prospects of resuming bilateral cooperation on peaceful use of nuclear energy, taking into consideration the historic experience of the Soviet times," Rosatom said in a statement.