UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Iraq Intergovernmental Commission Plans To Meet In First Half Of 2020 - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 01:57 PM

Russia-Iraq Intergovernmental Commission Plans to Meet in First Half of 2020 - Ambassador

The Russian-Iraqi intergovernmental commission is planning to convene in Moscow during the first half of this year, Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maksim Maksimov has told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The Russian-Iraqi intergovernmental commission is planning to convene in Moscow during the first half of this year, Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maksim Maksimov has told Sputnik in an interview.

"The Russian-Iraqi intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation is actively working. We consider this platform to be the most important mechanism for developing relations in various spheres of bilateral cooperation. We hope that the ninth meeting [of the commission] will be held in Moscow during the first half of this year," Maksimov said.

The last meeting of the commission was convened in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad in April. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov then met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Alhakim, with the latter proposing that the Russian Embassy in Baghdad open an economic department.

Maksimov added that prior to the meeting, both parties are working "on preparing a number of important bilateral agreements that should give the development of Russian-Iraqi cooperation a significant impetus. This includes the transportation and transit sectors, as well as the mutual abolition of visas for individuals holding diplomatic, military or special passports."

On Monday, Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Abdul-Rahman Hamid Al-Husseini expressed his hopes that the meeting would be held in April. The diplomat added that Baghdad will be represented by the foreign minister at the next gathering.

Notably, Iraq's newly-appointed Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi is currently working on the formation of the new government. Iraqi lawmaker Mohammed al-Khalidi told the National Iraqi news Agency earlier on Thursday that the composition of the cabinet will be announced on Sunday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Iraq Baghdad April Sunday Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

OPPO – Proud Partner of Pakistan Super League 20 ..

4 minutes ago

LHC orders to release former MNA Jamshed Dasti in ..

7 minutes ago

Overseas ministry resolves 6,735 complaints of exp ..

57 seconds ago

PM may appoint Haroon Akhtar Khan as Advisor on Re ..

20 minutes ago

Bilawal says he is innocent

32 minutes ago

Nearly 3 in 4 (71%) Pakistanis say that they never ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.