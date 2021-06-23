Russia, Iraq to Sign Documents on Peaceful Nuclear Energy Cooperation After Talks- Rosatom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russia and Iraq will sign documents on cooperation in the sphere of peaceful nuclear energy as soon as they finalize the relevant negotiations, Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"As soon as the negotiations are over, we will approach this [documents signing]," Likhachev said.

Rosatom earlier told reporters that Russia and Iraq are discussing the possibility of cooperation on different aspects of the peaceful nuclear energy, and the legal and regulatory framework for this partnership is being drafted.