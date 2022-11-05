Russia, Iraq Working on Memorandum on Cooperation in Nuclear Area - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Russia and Iraq are working on a memorandum on cooperation on the non-energy and peaceful use of nuclear technologies, an official from the Russian embassy in Iraq told Sputnik on Saturday.

"A memorandum in the area on the non-energy use of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes is being prepared to be signed," the diplomat said, adding that the sides were also discussing cooperation in the area of higher education.