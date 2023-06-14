UrduPoint.com

Russia Is Alarmed Over Growing Examples Of Intolerance, Extremism In Europe - Nebenzia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Russia is Alarmed Over Growing Examples of Intolerance, Extremism in Europe - Nebenzia

Russia is concerned about growing extremism and intolerance all over Europe, the Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russia is concerned about growing extremism and intolerance all over Europe, the Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"We are deeply alarmed about growing instances of discrimination, intolerance, extremism, on ethnic or other grounds, including manifestations of intolerance, Islamophobia, anti-semitism, Christianophobia first and foremost in countries of Europe," Nebenzia told the Security Council members.

It is critical that young people get an understanding of openness and tolerance, he added.

Nebenzia made the remarks during a UNSC meeting on the values of human fraternity in promoting and sustaining peace.

