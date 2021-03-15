Russia Is Among Top Five Countries in Terms of Completed COVID-19 Vaccinations - RDIF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Russia is among top five countries in terms of the number of people who have received both components of the coronavirus vaccine, and it also takes the lead in Europe, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, said on Monday.

"Russia is Europe's leader in terms of completed courses of vaccination against the coronavirus infection, as 3.5 million people have already received both components of the Sputnik V [vaccine against COVID-19]. No other European country has fully vaccinated 3 million people so far.

The United Kingdom, which is often cited as an example of rapid vaccination, is falling over two times behind Russia in this respect. Russia, along with China, the United States, India and Israel, is one of the the top five countries across world in terms of the number of vaccinated people. The total number of injections is often mistakenly compared to this indicator, while Russia has a conservative approach to calculating vaccinations, which is based on complete vaccination with two components," RDIF CEO Dmitriev said.