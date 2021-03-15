UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Is Among Top Five Countries In Terms Of Completed COVID-19 Vaccinations - RDIF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:36 PM

Russia Is Among Top Five Countries in Terms of Completed COVID-19 Vaccinations - RDIF

Russia is among top five countries in terms of the number of people who have received both components of the coronavirus vaccine, and it also takes the lead in Europe, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Russia is among top five countries in terms of the number of people who have received both components of the coronavirus vaccine, and it also takes the lead in Europe, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, said on Monday.

"Russia is Europe's leader in terms of completed courses of vaccination against the coronavirus infection, as 3.5 million people have already received both components of the Sputnik V [vaccine against COVID-19]. No other European country has fully vaccinated 3 million people so far.

The United Kingdom, which is often cited as an example of rapid vaccination, is falling over two times behind Russia in this respect. Russia, along with China, the United States, India and Israel, is one of the the top five countries across world in terms of the number of vaccinated people. The total number of injections is often mistakenly compared to this indicator, while Russia has a conservative approach to calculating vaccinations, which is based on complete vaccination with two components," RDIF CEO Dmitriev said.

Related Topics

India World Israel Russia Europe China Lead United Kingdom United States Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IGP assures Shahzeb's father of justice dispensati ..

1 minute ago

Two drug peddlers held in kasur

1 minute ago

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FG ..

1 minute ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Commission Begins Its Work on Constitut ..

5 minutes ago

EU Nations Mull Possibility to Start Talks With Pr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.