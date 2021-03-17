Russia Is Concerned as Iran Starts Enriching Uranium With Advanced Centrifuges - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Russia is concerned over Iran's decision to start enriching uranium at its Natanz plant with new advanced IR-4 centrifuges, and it calls both on Tehran and on Washington to exercise restraint, deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We take it seriously, we are concerned. We have been calling and we keep calling on all the sides to exercise restraint," Ryabkov said.

The Russian diplomat stressed that Washington should take steps to improve the situation.

"They should eventually make progress in lifting sanctions. A certain impetus is needed. But so far we only see expansion of the sanctions list targeting Iran. Therefore, Iran pursues the policy of gradually reducing compliance with its voluntary obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran keeps scaling up its nuclear activities," Ryabkov explained.

The Russian diplomat pointed to the importance of complying with the agreements that International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi reached during his February visit to Tehran.

"It is important to use this moment to try to compile a certain road map for improving the situation in general. I will tell you once again that a positive impetus by the US would be extremely important. But we are calling on the Iranian side as well to exercise restraint and not to follow the logic of escalation," Ryabkov concluded.