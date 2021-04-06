Russia is concerned over Kiev's statements on Donbas and disappointed with the reaction of the United States and the Western nations, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"As for the statements of the Ukrainian leadership, there were many analytic articles and reports. We are concerned, we keep telling it to our European colleagues, and we hope that Washington has an understanding of what happens. To our deep regret, our Western colleagues' reaction to the military buildup and troop deployment to the contact line in Donbas is disappointing so far.

It seems our Western colleagues still assume that it is necessary to provide every possible support to the Ukrainian authorities, to support its absolutely unacceptable actions and statements," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi.

The Russian diplomat expressed hope that the West would request Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to implement the Minsk agreements.