Russia Is Fighting Fake News That Are Used Like Weapons Against It - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 12:18 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief on Friday that fake news are being used against Russia like weapons and stressed that the country is actively fighting it

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief on Friday that fake news are being used against Russia like weapons and stressed that the country is actively fighting it.

"Fake news are used like weapons against our country, we are fighting this, our experts are actively engaged in the fight. Many of them will deliver speeches these days," Peskov said at the New Knowledge educational marathon.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed the belief that "precisely designed" fakes stories were the worst thing.

"In the modern world, these weapons can provoke any kind of situation in relations between countries. These weapons can provoke riots in any country ... These weapons can ruin relations between people, between states. These weapons can disrupt wonderful business plans. These weapons can manipulate markets, manipulate trillions of Dollars. And this is how it happens. This is the biggest danger," Peskov added.

