Russia Is Going Through Third Wave of Coronavirus Pandemic - Deputy Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Russia's coronavirus incidence dynamics suggests the beginning of the third wave of the pandemic, Deputy Health Minister Tatyana Semenova said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the second wave of the novel coronavirus infection continued through the beginning of 2021.

Unfortunately, the incidence rates and the disease progression force us to admit that the third wave of the coronavirus infection has started despite the unprecedented measures," Semenova said in her address at the medical education week.