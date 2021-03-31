UrduPoint.com
Russia Is In Favor Of JCPOA Restoration In Its Initial Form Approved By UN - Lavrov

Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:19 PM

Russia is in favor of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in its initial form that was approved by the United Nations, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russia is in favor of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in its initial form that was approved by the United Nations, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We have proposed an informal road map, envisioning Iran's and the United States' simultaneous gradual return to implementation of their obligations.

French colleagues help us formulate the steps, especially the first step, which should launch the process of JCPOA full restoration," Lavrov said at the middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club, also stressing that Russia believes that the deal should be restored in its initial form that was approved by the UN.

