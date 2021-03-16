UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Is Not Anyone's Enemy, Does Not Pose Threat To Other Countries - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:37 PM

Russia Is Not Anyone's Enemy, Does Not Pose Threat to Other Countries - Kremlin

The Kremlin regrets the fact that Western countries have a tendency for a confrontational attitude towards Russia as Moscow is not anyone's enemy and does not pose a threat to foreign countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Kremlin regrets the fact that Western countries have a tendency for a confrontational attitude towards Russia as Moscow is not anyone's enemy and does not pose a threat to foreign countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov was asked to comment on the United Kingdom's new foreign and defense policy review, which reportedly will brand Russia as a "hostile state" and the "biggest state-based threat."

"The tendency is that many leaders of Western countries, unfortunately for us, call our country an active threat, enemy, and so on. Of course, such a confrontational attitude can really only cause regret and even concern," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that this kind of approach has nothing in common with reality.

"Russia was not and is not anyone's enemy, it does not pose a threat to anyone. On the contrary, as President [Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly said, we stand for the normalization and development of good and mutually beneficial relations with all countries, we want good relations," Peskov added.

On UK's new foreign policy review, the spokesman said that the Kremlin would wait for official publication before making any assessment.

"This is too serious of an issue to be judged by publications in a newspaper, even in such a respected newspaper like The Guardian. Therefore, we still prefer to wait for the announcement of this strategy and then start analyzing it," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin United Kingdom All

Recent Stories

Damascus hikes fuel prices by more than 50 percent ..

1 second ago

South Africa's largest ethnic group, Zulus await n ..

2 seconds ago

Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab as country resumes ro ..

4 seconds ago

Ras Al Khaimah issues safety measures during Ramad ..

22 minutes ago

Webinar on role of e-governance organise at Islami ..

8 seconds ago

73 shopping malls, restaurants, schools sealed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.