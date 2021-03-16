The Kremlin regrets the fact that Western countries have a tendency for a confrontational attitude towards Russia as Moscow is not anyone's enemy and does not pose a threat to foreign countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

Peskov was asked to comment on the United Kingdom's new foreign and defense policy review, which reportedly will brand Russia as a "hostile state" and the "biggest state-based threat."

"The tendency is that many leaders of Western countries, unfortunately for us, call our country an active threat, enemy, and so on. Of course, such a confrontational attitude can really only cause regret and even concern," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that this kind of approach has nothing in common with reality.

"Russia was not and is not anyone's enemy, it does not pose a threat to anyone. On the contrary, as President [Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly said, we stand for the normalization and development of good and mutually beneficial relations with all countries, we want good relations," Peskov added.

On UK's new foreign policy review, the spokesman said that the Kremlin would wait for official publication before making any assessment.

"This is too serious of an issue to be judged by publications in a newspaper, even in such a respected newspaper like The Guardian. Therefore, we still prefer to wait for the announcement of this strategy and then start analyzing it," Peskov said.