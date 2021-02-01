UrduPoint.com
Russia Is Not Ready to Take Into Consideration US Statements on Rallies - Kremlin

Russia is not ready to take into consideration Washington's statements on the unauthorized rallies ongoing in the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russia is not ready to take into consideration Washington's statements on the unauthorized rallies ongoing in the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Sunday, Rebecca Ross, the spokeswoman for the US embassy in Russia, called on Moscow to respect international human rights commitments in light of detentions at the rallies.

"As for US representatives' statements about our country and the unauthorized rallies that took place in our country, I will say once against that we are not ready to accept the Americans' statements on the matter and take this into consideration.

We will not do it," Peskov told reporters, when asked what the Kremlin thinks about the US rhetoric.

Unauthorized rallies took place in many European cities on Sunday, the Kremlin spokesman recalled.

"All events are still banned in many European countries ... So, Sunday was unfortunately quite a busy day for law enforcement agents in many European countries. They had to work really hard to ensure law and order, and sanitary and epidemiological safety of the citizens," Peskov stressed.

