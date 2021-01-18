UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Is Not Satisfied With Germany's Response On Navalny Case - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:19 PM

Russia Is Not Satisfied With Germany's Response on Navalny Case - Lavrov

Russia is not satisfied with Germany's response to prosecutors' inquiry related to the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and will probably file another request, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Russia is not satisfied with Germany's response to prosecutors' inquiry related to the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and will probably file another request, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

On Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that Germany's reply contained "nothing in substance.

"

"As for requests sent by the prosecutor general's office, this is their prerogative. I think that an additional request should certainly be filed, as our German colleagues should not have a feeling that they have already performed their duties. This was a non-committal reply, which is not worthy of an agency that should be in charge of legal aspects of the law enforcement issues," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Shahzad Akbar says PM has directed to make Broadsh ..

3 minutes ago

Algeria Reduces Hydrocarbon Exports by 11% to 82.2 ..

1 minute ago

Virus claims 23 lives, 560 new cases reported on M ..

1 minute ago

UPDATE - Guatemala's Human Rights Ombudsman Condem ..

1 minute ago

Cutlery exports increase 25.41% in 1st half of FY ..

1 minute ago

Sukkur Customs burnt confiscated items

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.