Russia Is Not Worried Over Potential New US Sanctions - Deputy Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:03 PM

Russia Is Not Worried Over Potential New US Sanctions - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Russia is not worried over the possibility of new US sanctions that could be introduced in light of alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

The deputy foreign minister expressed the belief that the US intelligence was deliberately using vague wording in its reports, accusing Russia of election meddling, in order to substantiate "quite concrete hostile steps."

"Unfortunately, this is normal for today's Washington, and we have quite the same approach as to bad weather," Ryabkov said.

"We have experienced it over 90 times in terms of various sanctions, starting from 2011. The US' maniacal adherence to the sanctions policy has been only strengthening. There is no doubt they will pursue this policy. We take it calmly," Ryabkov said.

