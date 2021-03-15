UrduPoint.com
Russia Is Open For Frank Dialogue With Council Of Europe - Upper Chamber Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Russia is ready to maintain a frank and open dialogue with the Council of Europe despite the attempts to use the council as an instrument for countering Moscow, upper chamber speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Monday.

"To our great regret, we still see attempts to use the Council of Europe as a tool for confrontation in the relations with Russia, we still see double standards, new dividing lines, and groundless and unfair attacks on our country. But in parallel with protecting our interests, we are still set for a clear and open dialogue that would be based on mutual respect, we want to meet targets for the sake of which the Council of Europe was once established," Matviyenko said at a meeting with Rik Daems, the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

