Russia Is Preparing Forum on Cooperation With Arab League - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Russia is preparing a new forum on cooperation with the Arab League, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Monday.

"We also exchanged opinions on the ties between Russia and the Arab League.

We have been preparing a new session of partnership between Russia and the Arab League. We also talked about the execution of the arrangements reached during the first Russia-Africa Summit," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.