Russia Is Preparing Forum On Cooperation With Arab League - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:20 AM

Russia Is Preparing Forum on Cooperation With Arab League - Lavrov

MOSCOW/CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russia is preparing a new forum on cooperation with the Arab League, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Monday.

"We also exchanged opinions on the ties between Russia and the Arab League. We have been preparing a new session of partnership between Russia and the Arab League. We also talked about the execution of the arrangements reached during the first Russia-Africa Summit," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

The secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, also met with the Russian top diplomat on Monday and expressed hope that the next session of the forum on cooperation could be held later in 2021.

"He especially highly regarded the results of the previous session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum, expressing his desire to hold the next session of the forum before the end of this year," an Arab League representative quoted Ahmed Aboul Gheit as saying.

In total, five sessions of the forum have taken place since its establishment in 2009.

