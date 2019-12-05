- Home
Russia Is Ready by Year-end to Decide Without Any Conditions to Extend New START - Putin
Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:43 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready by the end of the year to decide without any conditions to extend the New START treaty
"There is another aspect of the disarmament agenda - New START. It is about to expire.
All of our proposals to extend the deal are on the table. So far, we have not received any reaction from partners. In this regard, I want to reiterate Russia's position: Russia is ready to immediately, as soon as possible, right before the end of this year, without any preconditions, to extend the New START treaty," Putin said.