Russia Is Ready to Assist Beirut Restoration After August 4 Explosion - Diplomat

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russia will soon hold negotiations with Lebanese officials on providing assistance in restoration of the port of Beirut and other strategic sites that were damaged in the August 4 explosion, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In the near future, we plan to discuss with our Lebanese partners Russia's participation in the restoration of the port of Beirut and other promising infrastructure sites," Rudakov said.

Russia was among the first countries to provide assistance to Lebanon after the deadly explosion, the diplomat recalled. Russian doctors and rescuers arrived in the Lebanese capital immediately, a mobile hospital and a mobile coronavirus testing facility were deployed there.

"Agreements with participation of Russian companies Novatek and Rosneft are being implemented in Lebanon. We attach great importance to stepping up activities of the intergovernmental commission and the Russian-Lebanese business council as soon as it is possible," Rudakov continued.

A powerful explosion rocked the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, claiming nearly 200 lives, leaving over 6,000 people injured, and causing damage to hundreds of houses and vehicles. According to the government, the blast resulted from improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse. A state of emergency was lifted in Beirut only on September 19. After that, the city saw a series of anti-government rallies, which prompted government resignation.