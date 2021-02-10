UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Is Ready To Assist Beirut Restoration After August 4 Explosion - Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:16 PM

Russia Is Ready to Assist Beirut Restoration After August 4 Explosion - Diplomat

Russia will soon hold negotiations with Lebanese officials on providing assistance in restoration of the port of Beirut and other strategic sites that were damaged in the August 4 explosion, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov said in an interview with Sputnik

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russia will soon hold negotiations with Lebanese officials on providing assistance in restoration of the port of Beirut and other strategic sites that were damaged in the August 4 explosion, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In the near future, we plan to discuss with our Lebanese partners Russia's participation in the restoration of the port of Beirut and other promising infrastructure sites," Rudakov said.

Russia was among the first countries to provide assistance to Lebanon after the deadly explosion, the diplomat recalled. Russian doctors and rescuers arrived in the Lebanese capital immediately, a mobile hospital and a mobile coronavirus testing facility were deployed there.

"Agreements with participation of Russian companies Novatek and Rosneft are being implemented in Lebanon. We attach great importance to stepping up activities of the intergovernmental commission and the Russian-Lebanese business council as soon as it is possible," Rudakov continued.

A powerful explosion rocked the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, claiming nearly 200 lives, leaving over 6,000 people injured, and causing damage to hundreds of houses and vehicles. According to the government, the blast resulted from improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse. A state of emergency was lifted in Beirut only on September 19. After that, the city saw a series of anti-government rallies, which prompted government resignation.

Related Topics

Injured Business Russia Mobile Vehicles Beirut Lebanon August September 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

District Police Chief Killed in Kabul Bomb Blast - ..

15 minutes ago

Hamas Leader Praises Outcome of Intra-Palestinian ..

16 minutes ago

Peru's President Receives First Shot of Chinese Si ..

16 minutes ago

Canada Slams Houthi Rebels for Clashes With Yemeni ..

18 minutes ago

Russian Watchdog Issued 166 Warnings to Radio Free ..

20 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $60.28 a barrel ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.