Russia Is Ready to Build NPP in Kazakhstan If Requested - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Moscow is ready to build a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Kazakhstan if it receives such a request, Russian ambassador Alexey Borodavkin said on Tuesday.

"If Kazakhstan makes a relevant decision, Russia will be ready to build an NPP here," Borodavkin said at a conference on the bilateral partnership.

In February, the Kazakh Energy Ministry told Sputnik that the country remained undecided on construction of an NPP.