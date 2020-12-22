UrduPoint.com
Russia Is Ready To Consider Potential CAR Request For Military Assistance - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:00 PM

Russia Is Ready to Consider Potential CAR Request for Military Assistance - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russia is ready to consider a possible military assistance request by the Central African Republic (CAR) government amid escalating tensions there, but only if the request is in line with resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"If we receive such a request from the legitimate authorities.

They can submit a request not only to us but to other partners and friends as well," Bogdanov said, when asked if Russia could send servicemen to car upon a relevant request.

"We should see to which extent this is in line with the UNSC demand, as the UNSC should be at least put wise about some issues," the diplomat continued.

Russian instructors are present in the CAR, but "these are not combat units and not special forces," Bogdanov stressed.

