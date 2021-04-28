UrduPoint.com
Russia Is Ready To Discuss With Kiev Bilateral Relations But Not Donbas Conflict - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:42 PM

Russia Is Ready to Discuss With Kiev Bilateral Relations But Not Donbas Conflict - Lavrov

Russia is ready to discuss ways to improve bilateral relations with the Ukrainian leadership, but not the Donbas conflict settlement, which Kiev should discuss with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russia is ready to discuss ways to improve bilateral relations with the Ukrainian leadership, but not the Donbas conflict settlement, which Kiev should discuss with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"If our colleagues, including [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy want to discuss normalization of bilateral relations, they are welcome, we are always ready for such a conversation," Lavrov said.

Both Zelenskyy and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba have requested negotiations on Donbas, which Moscow sees as a desire to "review the Minsk agreements and portray Russia as a party to the conflict," the diplomat went on to say.

"Dear friends, this should not be discussed with us, it should be discussed with Donetsk and Luhansk, you accepted this within the framework of the Minsk agreements, which stipulate that key stages of the conflict settlement should be a subject for consultations and coordination with Donetsk and Luhansk," Lavrov added.

More Stories From World

