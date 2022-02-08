UrduPoint.com

Russia Is Ready To Grant Poroshenko Asylum For Humanitarian Reasons - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Russia Is Ready to Grant Poroshenko Asylum for Humanitarian Reasons - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had offered political asylum to former Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko in case of difficulties when Poroshenko was Ukraine's president, and added that Russia is ready to do this now.

"When Mr. Poroshenko was still president of Ukraine, I told him that if he had any difficulties in the future, Russia was ready to grant him political asylum," Putin said at a press conference following Russian-French talks.

He said Poroshenko had been ironic about that.

"But today I want to confirm my proposals, despite our serious differences on the issue of settlement in Donbas.

.. We are ready to give asylum to people like Mr. Poroshenko in Russia," Putin said.

"Now... Poroshenko is being accused of treason, with a hint at the fact that he signed (the Minsk) agreements. Yes, he signed the agreements, so what? The entire country accepted this. This was confirmed by a Security Council resolution...  I wasn't joking when I said: 'The time will come, we will be ready to grant you political asylum for humanitarian reasons'... It happened like this," the Russian president said.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel f ..

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel fire

3 hours ago
 Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and ..

Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and that's bad news

3 hours ago
 Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

3 hours ago
 Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' betwee ..

Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' between Kyiv and West

3 hours ago
 US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind T ..

US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind Tunnels - Defense Industry Offi ..

3 hours ago
 UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter ..

UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>