Russia Is Ready to Grant Poroshenko Asylum for Humanitarian Reasons - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had offered political asylum to former Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko in case of difficulties when Poroshenko was Ukraine's president, and added that Russia is ready to do this now.

"When Mr. Poroshenko was still president of Ukraine, I told him that if he had any difficulties in the future, Russia was ready to grant him political asylum," Putin said at a press conference following Russian-French talks.

He said Poroshenko had been ironic about that.

"But today I want to confirm my proposals, despite our serious differences on the issue of settlement in Donbas.

.. We are ready to give asylum to people like Mr. Poroshenko in Russia," Putin said.

"Now... Poroshenko is being accused of treason, with a hint at the fact that he signed (the Minsk) agreements. Yes, he signed the agreements, so what? The entire country accepted this. This was confirmed by a Security Council resolution... I wasn't joking when I said: 'The time will come, we will be ready to grant you political asylum for humanitarian reasons'... It happened like this," the Russian president said.