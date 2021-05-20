Russia Is Ready to Organize Arctic Council Summit During Its Chairmanship - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russia is ready to organize a summit of the Arctic Council during its chairmanship, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We support the idea of holding a summit of the Arctic states when necessary conditions are in place.

If this happens in the period of the Russian chairmanship, we will be ready to do it ... Anyway, when the summit is well prepared, it will be an important event for defining the long-term strategic goals of the Arctic cooperation," Lavrov said.