Russia Is Ready to Profoundly Review Relations With US - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia is ready to profoundly review relations with the United States and analyze which heritage of the previous administrations the team of US President Joe Biden is ready to preserve, deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Sputnik, stressing that Washington should not pursue "power policies."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russia is ready to profoundly review relations with the United States and analyze which heritage of the previous administrations the team of US President Joe Biden is ready to preserve, deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Sputnik, stressing that Washington should not pursue "power policies."

Only the initial contacts meant to "get into rapport" have been held so far, as Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Biden, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held negotiations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the diplomat noted.

"We do not yet have a holistic view of what Americans want to get in our relations, what they are ready for, which heritage of the two previous administrations the current White House team is ready to preserve.

I am referring to some elements of good cooperation, such as deconfliction in Syria and space cooperation. There are some other examples as well. What we could develop and what we could reject," Ryabkov said.

According to the diplomat, Moscow is ready to "conduct an in-depth review of the relations in a calm manner."

"There is one thing I am absolutely certain about: we will provide a harsh response to attempts to put pressure, we will not succumb to pressure, and Americans must understand that. From the very first days and weeks of our common effort � which I hope us aimed at normalization � they should understand that they would not manage to take a power-based stance in the dialogue with Russia," Ryabkov continued.