Russia Is Ready To Send Observers To Syrian Presidential Election - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Russia Is Ready to Send Observers to Syrian Presidential Election - Foreign Ministry

Russia is ready to send observers to the upcoming presidential election in Syria, scheduled for May 26, and it qualifies claims about illegitimacy of the vote as political pressure and interference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Russia is ready to send observers to the upcoming presidential election in Syria, scheduled for May 26, and it qualifies claims about illegitimacy of the vote as political pressure and interference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Moscow believes that the election is Syria's domestic affair, which is fully in line with the constitution and the national legislation.

"In this regard, we see the recent claims by some foreign capitals about the illegitimacy of the upcoming election as an element of gross political pressure on Damascus and another attempt to interfere in the domestic affairs of the Syrian Arab Republic .

.. We hope that despite the continuing illegal foreign occupation of some of Syria's territories, the vote will be held in line with the existing national and international standards. Responding to a request of the Syrian side, we will be ready to send Russian observers to the upcoming election in the Syrian Arab Republic," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

