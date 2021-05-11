Russia Is Ready to Take Part in Mid East Quartet Ministerial at Any Moment - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Moscow is ready to take part in a meeting of the middle East Quartet at any moment amid the escalation in East Jerusalem, this will be discussed at the upcoming negotiations of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are ready for the ministerial meeting, we actively support the idea.

Antonio Guterres will soon come to Moscow, he coordinates the convening. We always tell him: let us try [to organize the meeting], as it depends on the readiness of the Americans, [US Secretary of State Antony] Blinken, since Sergey Vikotorovich Lavrov is ready to take part in such a meeting at any moment," the source said.

East Jerusalem developments will "certainly" be discussed at the meeting of Lavrov and Guterres, which is planned for Wednesday in Moscow, the source continued.