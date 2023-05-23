UrduPoint.com

Russia Is 'Totally Not Cooperative" With US On Child Abuse Issues - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Russia is 'Totally Not Cooperative" With US On Child Abuse Issues - State Dept.

Russia is one of the countries that are "totally not cooperative" with the United States on child abuse problems, US State Department's Special Advisor for Children's Issues Michelle Bernier-Toth said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Russia is one of the countries that are "totally not cooperative" with the United States on child abuse problems, US State Department's Special Advisor for Children's Issues Michelle Bernier-Toth said on Tuesday.

"Obviously, there are countries that are totally not cooperative. Russia being one of them," Bernier-Toth said during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

The United States is also experiencing difficulties with these issues in countries with whom it does not keep diplomatic relations, she added, highlighting Syria.

Solving such problems becomes even more challenging there because the US has to work through third parties to try to get information, she noted.

"Those the countries that are extremely difficult and not cooperative," Bernier-Toth said.

However, she pointed out that many countries, even with whom the US has differences, are ready to cooperate.� They need help in figuring out what to do, she added.

Related Topics

Hearing Syria Russia United States Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Black Sea Grain Deal 'Beacon of Hope' for World - ..

Black Sea Grain Deal 'Beacon of Hope' for World - US Envoy to UN

10 seconds ago
 West Indies batter Thomas suspended for match-fixi ..

West Indies batter Thomas suspended for match-fixing

12 seconds ago
 Pak Embassy, Beijing launches tourism website for ..

Pak Embassy, Beijing launches tourism website for Chinese audience

6 minutes ago
 Burjeel Medical City launches advanced gynecology ..

Burjeel Medical City launches advanced gynecology institute to offer complex car ..

26 minutes ago
 Artworks displayed by SU students in thesis show 2 ..

Artworks displayed by SU students in thesis show 2023 attract visitors

1 minute ago
 Kirby Says Difficult to Know Why Russia Denying Co ..

Kirby Says Difficult to Know Why Russia Denying Consular Access to Detained WSJ ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.