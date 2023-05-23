Russia is 'Totally Not Cooperative" With US On Child Abuse Issues - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia is one of the countries that are "totally not cooperative" with the United States on child abuse problems, US State Department's Special Advisor for Children's Issues Michelle Bernier-Toth said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Russia is one of the countries that are "totally not cooperative" with the United States on child abuse problems, US State Department's Special Advisor for Children's Issues Michelle Bernier-Toth said on Tuesday.

"Obviously, there are countries that are totally not cooperative. Russia being one of them," Bernier-Toth said during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

The United States is also experiencing difficulties with these issues in countries with whom it does not keep diplomatic relations, she added, highlighting Syria.

Solving such problems becomes even more challenging there because the US has to work through third parties to try to get information, she noted.

"Those the countries that are extremely difficult and not cooperative," Bernier-Toth said.

However, she pointed out that many countries, even with whom the US has differences, are ready to cooperate.� They need help in figuring out what to do, she added.