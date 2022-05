(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Russia and Israel continue a confidential dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the incident with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

On Thursday, the Kremlin said that during a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for Lavrov's statement that Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood.

"We continue our confidential and friendly dialogue with our Israeli friends. The president is in touch with Bennet, they agreed to continue contacts," Peskov told reporters.