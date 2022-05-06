Russia and Israel continue their dialogue based on trust, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the incident with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

On Thursday, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said that during a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for Lavrov's statement that Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood.

"We continue our frank and friendly dialogue with our Israeli friends. The president is in touch with Bennet, they agreed to continue contacts," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier in May, Lavrov told Italian broadcaster Mediaset that the fact that Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has Jewish ancestry does not mean that there are no neo-Nazis in Ukraine or that there is no need for its "denazification." Lavrov noted that Hitler also allegedly had Jewish blood and that, according to the Jewish people, the most ardent anti-Semites can be found among the Jewish themselves. The Israeli Foreign Ministry then summoned Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov for a clarification talk with the deputy director-general for Eurasian affairs.