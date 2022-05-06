UrduPoint.com

Russia, Israel Continue Frank Dialogue Despite Lavrov's Controversial Statement - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022 | 06:07 PM

Russia, Israel Continue Frank Dialogue Despite Lavrov's Controversial Statement - Kremlin

Russia and Israel continue their dialogue based on trust, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the incident with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Russia and Israel continue their dialogue based on trust, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the incident with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

On Thursday, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said that during a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for Lavrov's statement that Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood.

"We continue our frank and friendly dialogue with our Israeli friends. The president is in touch with Bennet, they agreed to continue contacts," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier in May, Lavrov told Italian broadcaster Mediaset that the fact that Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has Jewish ancestry does not mean that there are no neo-Nazis in Ukraine or that there is no need for its "denazification." Lavrov noted that Hitler also allegedly had Jewish blood and that, according to the Jewish people, the most ardent anti-Semites can be found among the Jewish themselves. The Israeli Foreign Ministry then summoned Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov for a clarification talk with the deputy director-general for Eurasian affairs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Adolf Hitler May Jew Blood

Recent Stories

ANF arrests peddler, seizes drugs

ANF arrests peddler, seizes drugs

6 minutes ago
 Severe heat wave likely to persist in southern KP

Severe heat wave likely to persist in southern KP

8 minutes ago
 6 injured in honey bees attack

6 injured in honey bees attack

8 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice

Power shutdown notice

8 minutes ago
 US Envoy to UN Will Visit Turkey, Belgium on May 9 ..

US Envoy to UN Will Visit Turkey, Belgium on May 9-10 - Mission

8 minutes ago
 US Adds 428,000 Jobs in April, Unemployment Rate S ..

US Adds 428,000 Jobs in April, Unemployment Rate Stays at 3.6% - Labor Dept.

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.