MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has had a meeting with an Israeli government delegation led by Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov to discuss the resumption of bilateral travel and mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the Russian health ministry said.

"Health Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko met with a government delegation of Israel, which was headed by Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov. The main issue to discuss was facilitating mutual travel between Russia and Israel, which is a complicated task at times of the pandemic," the press release read.

The Russian ministry noted that foreigners are currently banned from traveling to Israel on tourist visas.

"Mikhail Murashko supported setting up a working group on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates between Russia and Israel, which was discussed at the recent video-call with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz," the ministry said.