Russia-Israel Economic Cooperation Panel to Meet After COVID Situation Allows - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The meeting of the Russian-Israeli intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will take place as soon as the epidemiological situation allows, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi.

"The intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation works good, and as soon as the situation with coronavirus allows, its next meeting will take place," Lavrov said.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the whole range of bilateral issues, including developing contacts between the foreign ministries, strengthening trade and economic cooperation, as well as humanitarian ties.

Ashkenazi, on his part, praised Russia's assistance to Israel in the humanitarian sphere.

"It is also a great opportunity to thank you for your assistance concerning our humanitarian issues," he said.

The joint Russian-Israeli intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation has been operating since 1995. The previous meeting of the intergovernmental commission was held in November 2020 via video conference.