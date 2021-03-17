UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Israel Economic Cooperation Panel To Meet After COVID Situation Allows - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russia-Israel Economic Cooperation Panel to Meet After COVID Situation Allows - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The meeting of the Russian-Israeli intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will take place as soon as the epidemiological situation allows, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi.

"The intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation works good, and as soon as the situation with coronavirus allows, its next meeting will take place," Lavrov said.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the whole range of bilateral issues, including developing contacts between the foreign ministries, strengthening trade and economic cooperation, as well as humanitarian ties.

Ashkenazi, on his part, praised Russia's assistance to Israel in the humanitarian sphere.

"It is also a great opportunity to thank you for your assistance concerning our humanitarian issues," he said.

The joint Russian-Israeli intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation has been operating since 1995. The previous meeting of the intergovernmental commission was held in November 2020 via video conference.

Related Topics

Israel Russia November 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zayed Sustainability Prize’s 20by2020 humanitari ..

38 seconds ago

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

7 minutes ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

16 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

16 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is happy over Riz Ahmed's nomination ..

21 minutes ago

Update on Covid-19 tests of men’s national team

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.