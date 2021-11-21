Russia, Israel to Create Joint Working Group on Countering COVID-19 - Rospotrebnadzor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor and Israel's Ministry of Health will create a special working group that will focus on ways of countering the coronavirus infection.

Rospotrebnadzor head Anna Popova has held talks in Moscow with a delegation from Israel, discussing cooperation in the field of prevention and control of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

"Given the large amount of accumulated data in Russia and Israel on countering COVID-19, an agreement was reached to create a special working group on the epidemiology of the new coronavirus infection," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement after the talks.