Russia Issued Accreditation to First Afghan Diplomat From Taliban Government - Lavrov

TUNXI (China) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Moscow issued accreditation to the first Afghan diplomat from the government of Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), who arrived in Russia last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I would like to note that the first Afghan diplomat, sent by the new authorities, who arrived in Moscow last month, has received accreditation in our ministry," Lavrov said at a conference of Afghanistan's neighbor countries.